Police warn thieves hacking bank accounts at ATMs in New Jersey

Police in New Jersey say thieves are hacking customers' accounts at PNC Bank and withdrawing hundreds of dollars at ATMs. Toni Yates has the story.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey say thieves are hacking customers' bank accounts and withdrawing hundreds of dollars at ATMs.

At least 30 victims have come forward already and authorities believe there could be more out there.

The thefts seem to have started a few weeks ago. People who used the drive-up ATM at the PNC Bank location on Georges Road were having hundreds of dollars swiped from their accounts, even though they had their cards with them.

Police say a skimming device was loaded onto the ATM after hours.

It shuts the machine down for a few minutes and loads its information so when customers insert their cards, their banking information is stolen and the thief can download them onto fake cards.

Bank security cameras caught images of a suspect that police are now trying to identify. It is believed he has withdrawn money from ATMs in several counties.

As customers check their statements, they have been returning to the branch and having their money reimbursed by the bank -- and receiving new cards.

Police suggest upgrading to cards that you can just tap without inserting -- and be extra vigilant.

PNC Bank customers who notice suspicious activity linked to ATM withdrawals should notify police and PNC Bank.

WATCH: Eyewitness News Town Hall | Superstorm Sandy: 10 years later

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.