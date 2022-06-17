Several suspects wanted in 40+ ATM robbery incidents in New York City

The robbery spree, involving approximately 42 separate reported incidents, took place between December 2021 and June 2022.
Police say five unidentified suspects forcibly broke and damaged the front doors of businesses located in Brooklyn and Queens to gain entry.
The suspects stole more than $60,000 total in cash once inside.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.
The suspects are described as males, approximately in their 20's or 30's.
Police have released surveillance videos of two of the suspects.
