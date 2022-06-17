Several suspects wanted in 40+ ATM robbery incidents in New York City

By Eyewitness News


5 thieves blamed for 40+ ATM robberies across NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects wanted in connection to over 40 separate ATM robbery incidents across New York City.

The robbery spree, involving approximately 42 separate reported incidents, took place between December 2021 and June 2022.

Police say five unidentified suspects forcibly broke and damaged the front doors of businesses located in Brooklyn and Queens to gain entry.


The suspects stole more than $60,000 total in cash once inside.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

The suspects are described as males, approximately in their 20's or 30's.

Police have released surveillance videos of two of the suspects.



