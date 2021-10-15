Man with 37 priors arrested in case of woman chased to Bronx apartment

By Eyewitness News
CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man with 37 prior arrests has been charged in the case of a woman chased to her Bronx apartment before he tried to break in.

Terrifying video of the incident, which happened around 2 a.m. at a multi-unit residential building near East 168 Street and Sherman Avenue in the Concourse Village section on September 23, quickly went viral.

Police said tips from the public helped them rack down 41-year-old Orisha Luckey, who is now charged with burglary.

The 50-year-old woman was followed into her building, and the video shows her barely getting into her apartment and closing the door mere seconds before the man reaches her.

He eventually gave up and fled the scene, and the victim was not hurt, but she was shaken up.

She did not want to be identified, but she spoke of the harrowing incident.

"There were two guys outside, and they were looking suspicious," she said. "He followed me inside the building, and he said 'Miss, miss,' twice."

She said it only took seconds before she realized he was around the corner as she quickly tried to open the apartment lock.

Her instincts were spot on, and she said after watching the video that she knows she was very lucky.

"I feel very scared," she said. "I was saying, what if? What if I had the top door locked? What if I had the top door locked? He could've gotten me."

The victim said she had never seen the man before, but her guard is now up -- and her husband and family now watch her leave the building.

