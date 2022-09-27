Vehicle slams into KFC in Queens after attempted carjacking

An attempted carjacking led a vehicle to crash into a KFC in Queens Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at Parsons Boulevard and Union Turnpike.

Police say a 57-year-old man was seated in the driver's seat of a Nissan Altima outside of a nearby Rite Aid when he was approached by a man, who attempted to wrestle the driver out of his own car.

A struggle then ensued and the vehicle accidentally accelerated into the KFC.

A woman with a child says the car nearly struck her.

"I was impacted - I was parked right there and he almost missed me by a second," witness Olga Valareco said. "He could've hit me. I heard him, moved, he speeded up and crashed into the KFC."

The victim, also the car owner, was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he's expected to survive.

The suspect was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens where he's also expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation showed that the suspect was fleeing after stealing from the Rite Aid and tried to take the victim's vehicle to get away from the scene.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

