Would-be rapist asked woman to be his friend before attack in Queens park

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a brutal attack and attempted rape in Queens.

They released a sketch of the man they are looking for overnight.

It happened on July 26 at around 9 p.m.

Police say he approached a 35-year-old woman near Kissena Park and asked her several times in Mandarin to be his friend.

When she tried to get away, he pushed her to the ground and put his hands around her neck, punching her in the face before trying to take her pants off.

Police say he told the victim he wanted to kill her.

She was able to fight him off by hitting him with her phone.

The attacker is described as an Asian man with a light complexion, approximately 5'7" tall, weighing 150 lbs., with short straight black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

RELATED: Man accused of sexual contact with child in Brooklyn

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityattempted rapesketchwoman attackedsexual assault
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stabbed teen doused in gasoline, fatally set on fire
NYC teachers, principals call for delay to in-person learning
COVID News: NYC couple takes date night to the next level
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms
Power finally back on after a week and a half for Long Island
Mom desperate to receive raised funds after son's sudden death
Teen arrested in robbery of 13-year-old son of NYPD's Miller
Show More
Utility wire fire leaves some NYC residents in the dark
228 new COVID cases, 6.7% positivity rate in Brooklyn neighborhood
MTA not impressed by wedding party's 5th Ave photo shoot
AMC to reopen late August after mask policy backlash
COVID News: Homeless ruining quality of life on UWS, residents say
More TOP STORIES News