Attempted rape in Queens sparks NYPD search for suspect

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man accused of trying to rape a 20-year-old woman as she left a subway station in Jamaica, Queens.
It happened early Saturday morning at the 169th Street station.
Police say the man punched and knocked the victim to the ground before attempting to remove her clothes.
A security guard heard the woman yell and intervened.
She's in stable condition.
The suspect ran off.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking him down.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
