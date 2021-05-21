Search for attacker in attempted sex assault in Hell's Kitchen

It happened at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday morning on West 52nd Street near 10th Avenue.
Investigators say the attacker shoved a 23-year-old woman to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.
The victim resisted as the assailant took off westbound on 52nd Street.
The woman was treated for a cut to her elbow and a bruised collarbone.
She was taken by EMS to Mt. Sinai West in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
TOP NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube