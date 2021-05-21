Search for attacker in attempted sex assault in Hell's Kitchen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10669137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released video of the man wanted in an attempted sexual assault in Hell's Kitchen.It happened at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday morning on West 52nd Street near 10th Avenue.Investigators say the attacker shoved a 23-year-old woman to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.The victim resisted as the assailant took off westbound on 52nd Street.The woman was treated for a cut to her elbow and a bruised collarbone.She was taken by EMS to Mt. Sinai West in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------