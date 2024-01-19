Union mother fatally shot husband, 2 kids in apparent murder-suicide: officials

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a mother fatally shot her husband and two daughters before turning the gun on herself in a murder-suicide in Union, New Jersey.

The victims were found Wednesday morning inside a home on Lincrest Terrace.

When members of the Union County Sheriff's Department entered the residence after being called to the home on an unrelated issue, they found the bodies of two adults, man and woman, and two girls with fatal gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as family members, Ruben Alarcon, 51, Andrea Alarcon, 42, and their two daughters.

A joint investigation conducted by the Union County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Was Force and the Union Police Department revealed that Andrea Alarcon fatally shot her husband and two daughters before fatally shooting herself.

Authorities say the murder weapon was found near her body.

"In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public," said Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel. "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these victims and to the Union community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event."

