7-year-old girl with autism honored for saving unconscious uncle in Memorial park

Nassau county Executive honors second grade girl with autism who helped saved her uncle who had fallen unconscious.

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Gabriella Smith, a second grader with autism, was honored Monday after helping to save her uncle who had been knocked unconscious while they were playing in Memorial Park.

A fun day at the park two weeks ago quickly turned frightening for the 7-year-old.

Her uncle, Tommy Smith, hit his head on the monkey bars, fracturing three bones in his nose, and passed out.

The 7-year-old reacted quickly, getting down on the ground, taking her uncle's phone and calling her father Kenny.

Kenny Smith then raced to the park from his nearby home in East Rockaway.

"She had a very quick response, her uncle is very lucky that she did what she did at the time," Kenny said.

Gabriella was honored Monday in Mineola by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for her heroism and in honor of Autism Awareness Month

"I'm proud to work with Nassau County with our county executive and our legislature to see what we can do to improve those lives to make Nassau County more accessible, more welcoming and have programs and services that will really make a difference to these individuals," said Nassau County Legislator Michael Giangregorio.

Her dad also spoke out Monday about his pride for his daughter.

"Very proud of our daughter with her quick response and it was very traumatic for her," Kenny Smith said.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.