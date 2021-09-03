Fire tears through row of auto body shops in Jersey City

The businesses caught fire on Colgate Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.
The flames spread through a row of auto body shops.
Firefighters battled heavy flames and explosions inside the stores.
No injuries were immediately reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
