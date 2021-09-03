Fire tears through row of auto body shops in Jersey City

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Heavy flames tear through row of auto body shops in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A row of auto body shops went up in a three-alarm fire in Jersey City

The businesses caught fire on Colgate Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The flames spread through a row of auto body shops.

Firefighters battled heavy flames and explosions inside the stores.



No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED: 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
EMBED More News Videos

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey citybuilding firefire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
13 dead from Ida flooding in NYC, most in basement apartments
Subway service struggling to return after NYC flooding
23 NJ residents killed in Ida flooding; Murphy to tour Millburn
AccuWeather: Fall feel for Friday
Man waiting for bus struck by out-of-control BMW in Manhattan
Cars trapped as floodwaters take over Major Deegan
How much rain fell in NY, NJ amid historic Ida flooding?
Show More
Vaccine or weekly testing for NY school staff made official
Yankees announcer John Sterling helped out of flooding car
14 feet of water in Mamaroneck, 3 dead in Westchester
CT state trooper killed after cruiser swept away in flood waters
MTA bus driver honored for bravery during Ida flooding
More TOP STORIES News