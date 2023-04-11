New York Auto Show announces 1st ever First Responders Appreciation Day

All first responders can get into the show for free on Wednesday and their family members can get in for half off.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was a show of appreciation for first responders at the New York International Auto Show.

Members of the NYPD and FDNY partnered up Tuesday to announce the show's first-ever First Responders Appreciation Day.

It means that on Wednesday all first responders can get into the event at the Javits Center for free.

Family members of first responders will also get a 50% discount.

"As a first responder, we do this because we love to do it, so to be recognized for it, it just feels amazing," first responder Latoya Rock said.

Organizers say it's one way to honor those who put their lives on the line to serve New Yorkers.

"It's important to give recognition to people that sometimes you don't know how important they are until you actually have an emergency," New York Auto Show President Mark Schienberg said.

WABC is a proud sponsor of the New York International Auto Show.

