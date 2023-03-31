In the Fast Lane: Only on ABC7NY - Watch it on April 8th at 7pm

NEW YORK -- Join Eyewitness News meteorologists Lee Goldberg and Brittany Bell and sports anchor Ryan Field for an inside look at the New York International Auto Show in our special, In the Fast Lane on Saturday, April 8th at 7pm.

The New York International Auto Show is back with the newest and hottest cars, and ABC7 takes you on a wild ride to see it all. This year, there are more cars than ever, with a continued focus on electric vehicles. The special takes a look at the Auto Show's expanded Electric Ride & Drive track, with more than 250,000 square feet of INDOOR driving surface. Plus, what you need to know to buy a car in today's market.

Also, the program takes you on several exciting rides in the newest cars, including the 70th anniversary edition hybrid Chevy Corvette, an all-electric Nissan ARIYA, and a Bentley GTC convertible.

You'll be shaken, not stirred by the elegant Bond exhibit with an actual car from a Bond movie, go inside the wild world of customization with car wraps, and see a real DeLorean like the car used in both the Back to the Future movies AND in the Back to the Future musical hitting Broadway this summer. Plus, find out why cuddly puppies are greeting visitors inside the Javits Center.

This is your ticket to everything cutting edge in the world of wheels, and only ABC7 brings it to you. Take a ride In the Fast Lane!