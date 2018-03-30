The New York International Auto Show is officially underway Friday, and an SUV outfitted for animal lovers and their pets is on display.The Rogue Dogue 2 is man's second best friend, equipped to handle road trips with pets."What does it look like if you could go into the dealer and buy a package made for dog owners," project manager Eric Shimp said.This one-off is a custom concept utilizing a 2018 Nissan Rogue with the back cargo area built and outfitted by Shimp's company Vehicle Effects. It contains everything a dog owner and his or her dog could ever want."If you have and older dog or a heavier dog or an older person, this is easy access to the back," Shimp said.There is plenty of storage and space for your dog washer, hose, first aid kit, collars and leashes."It actually has 10 gallons of on board," Shimp said. "And has nice, good pressure, so you can actually really thoroughly bathe your dog."It's done with the help of a special wand that goes around the pooch. And a button on the key fob makes dog treats magically appear.The Rogue Dogue 2 is a refinement of the model brought to the Auto Show last year. It is back now by popular demand."They got so much love last year, they decided to do it again," Shimp said. "Give the people what they want."But this is the only one you will see from Nissan."They are very clear about that," Shimp said. "They're not planning on bringing this as an option or to the showroom floor at any point."So for now, check it out at the New York International Auto Show and dream of the ultimate Rogue Dogue for you and your dog.----------