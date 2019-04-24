NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York International Auto Show is back in New York City and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are getting a first-hand look at some of this year's big car reveals.
We quizzed Kelly and Ryan on their personal car knowledge.
Do you know what RPM stands for?
Kelly and Ryan had to answer our car questions in a fast round of car trivia then dished about how they learned to drive and their favorite cars.
See for yourself at the 2019 New York International Auto Show!
----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Quiz Time: Live with Kelly and Ryan test their car knowledge for NY Auto Show
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News