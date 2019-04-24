new york auto show

Quiz Time: Live with Kelly and Ryan test their car knowledge for NY Auto Show

EMBED <>More Videos

Live with Kelly and Ryan test their car knowledge for the New York International Auto Show

By Diane Oates and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York International Auto Show is back in New York City and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are getting a first-hand look at some of this year's big car reveals.

We quizzed Kelly and Ryan on their personal car knowledge.

Do you know what RPM stands for?

Kelly and Ryan had to answer our car questions in a fast round of car trivia then dished about how they learned to drive and their favorite cars.

See for yourself at the 2019 New York International Auto Show!


----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivenew york citymanhattanauto showlive with kelly and ryancarsnew york auto showryan seacrestkelly ripaoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
One-of-a-kind Corvette collection on display at the NY Auto Show
John Oates checks out Nissan's special edition 370Z
In the Fast Lane: Live from the New York International Auto Show - pt 1- Introduction
In the Fast Lane: New York International Auto Show: Ford Explorer; Amy takes us to the Toyota test track; Car emblems
TOP STORIES
Arrest after hit-and-run suspect visits auto body shop
New video of man wanted in vandalism of 42 LinkNYC kiosks
AccuWeather: Another beauty Wednesday
Woman hangs signs on A train after losing 'priceless' ring
NJ, NY residents will need REAL ID to board flights in 2020
NJ mayor wants controversial Kate Smith statue if available
Officials say driver deliberately hit 8 people with car
Show More
Man in 'Rebel' shirt wanted in anti-gay attack in Brooklyn
Search for gunman after 40-year-old man killed in Harlem
Rite Aid raises age to purchase tobacco products to 21
Private traffic ban on 14th Street due to L train construction
NYC driver accused of holding passenger against her will
More TOP STORIES News