NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --The New York International Auto Show features vehicles of all types, but only a select few will be able to drive away in this one!
The $4-million Lamborghini Centenario is a celebration of the automakers 100th anniversary.
The Centenario is 100% carbon and goes zero-to-60 in 2.9 seconds.
Only 20 have been built worldwide.
See one up close at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center March 30 through April 8.
