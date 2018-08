The New York International Auto Show features vehicles of all types, but only a select few will be able to drive away in this one!The $4-million Lamborghini Centenario is a celebration of the automakers 100th anniversary.The Centenario is 100% carbon and goes zero-to-60 in 2.9 seconds.Only 20 have been built worldwide.See one up close at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center March 30 through April 8.----------