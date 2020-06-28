Reopening New Jersey: Technical problem delays Motor Vehicle Commission reopening an extra week

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY -- The resumption of some in-person transactions at New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission offices will now be delayed until July 7 due to a problem with a new text message system that's intended to prevent overcrowding, officials announced Friday.However, student driver road tests will resume Monday as planned, and inspection stations will also reopen that day.MVC officials had planned to resume the in-person transactions on Monday as well, but an unspecified technical issue with the new texting system forced a delay. The system will allow customers to check in and then leave those offices until they get an alert to return and complete their transactions.Officials also announced that MVC agencies will be closed on Mondays during July so they can perform health and safety assessments of facilities following each week of expanded activity. Capacity in agencies has been cut by as much as two-thirds to allow for social distancing.Transactions that can be done online will not be available in person until further notice, officials said.