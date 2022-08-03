Average summer temperatures will be 8 degrees hotter in 2,100, scientists warn

If you think it's hot now, scientists warn by the year 2,100, the average summer temperature will be eight degrees hotter.

That is 78 years from now.

Researchers at Climate Central say if emission trends continue, New York summers will feel more like present-day South Carolina.

New York will warm by 7.6 degrees.

For 16 American cities, such as Houston and Phoenix, summer temperatures will look similar to cities in the middle east.

Houston will feel more like Pakistan and Phoenix will feel more like Saudi Arabia.

Researchers warn shifting summer temperatures have the potential to make extreme heat more common.

Temperatures could also disrupt local ecosystems, introduce health risks, and strain local economies.

