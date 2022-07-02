3-year-old boy dies after falling from 29th-floor balcony in Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after falling off of a highrise balcony in Manhattan on Saturday.

Police responded to a call about a child who fell from a balcony at a large building near East 122nd Street and 3rd Avenue in Harlem.



It was reported the child fell off a 29th-floor balcony onto scaffolding on the 3rd floor, according to police.

Eyewitnesses said they saw and heard the child when they fell.

EMS transported the boy to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The parents were home at the time of the incident.

Police are still conducting their investigation.

This is a breaking news story check, back for more developments.

