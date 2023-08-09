2 charged after 11-month-old baby girl shot in Bronx in 2022

BRONX (WABC) -- Two men accused of running a crack distribution ring in the Bronx have been charged Wednesday in the accidental shooting of an 11-month-old who was sitting in a parked car with her mother when she was struck by a stray bullet.

The baby was shot in the face January 19, 2022 when Ahmed Altorei and Samuel Bautista were trading fire during a chase from Grand Concourse onto Valentine Avenue with a rival drug dealer encroaching on what they considered their turf, prosecutors said.

The two men were charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, unlawful carrying and use of firearms and possession of ammunition after a felony conviction.

Baby Catherine was shot amid what had been a spike in gun violence in the city, particularly in the Bronx.

Shootings have since ebbed.

"We want to stop what's on the street, and damn it, we want to stop it from coming on our streets," Mayor Eric Adams said during a vigil two days after the shooting. "Why are there so many guns in our community?"

Catherine's parents, Miraida Gomez and Gregory Arias, spoke to ABC News exclusively about Catherine's recovery more than one year after the shooting.

They say her story is a reminder of the far-reaching effects of gun violence, particularly on young victims, and how the trauma -- both for the patient and the families -- doesn't end after the initial discharge from the hospital.

