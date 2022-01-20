child shot

Breaking News: Baby shot in the Bronx, condition is unknown

By Katherine Lavacca
BRONX (WABC) -- A baby was shot in the face in the Bronx Wednesday night, according to police reports.

The incident occurred at 2387 Valentine Avenue.

The condition and gender of the child is unknown at this time, they were transported to St. Barnabas Hospital.

