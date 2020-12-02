14-month-old girl stabbed, allegedly attacked by 9-year-old brother in Bedford-Stuyvesant

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-month-old girl was apparently stabbed by her older brother in their Brooklyn apartment.

The girl appears to have been attacked by her 9-year-old brother in a back room of their Patchen Avenue apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Their parents found her with a laceration to her stomach and rushed her to Woodhull Hospital.

She was transferred to Bellevue Hospital, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Her brother, who has autism, was taken to Kings County Hospital for evaluation.

A bloody kitchen knife was recovered in the apartment.

The children's grandmother was home at the time. No charges are expected.

