14-month-old girl stabbed, allegedly attacked by 9-year-old brother in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-month-old girl was apparently stabbed by her older brother in their Brooklyn apartment.The girl appears to have been attacked by her 9-year-old brother in a back room of their Patchen Avenue apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.Their parents found her with a laceration to her stomach and rushed her to Woodhull Hospital.She was transferred to Bellevue Hospital, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Her brother, who has autism, was taken to Kings County Hospital for evaluation.A bloody kitchen knife was recovered in the apartment.The children's grandmother was home at the time. No charges are expected.----------