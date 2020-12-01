1 critical after car flips onto sidewalk after crash in Brooklyn

The incident was reported Tuesday afternoon on East 105th Street and Avenue L.
Officials say the car flipped over after it collided with another vehicle.
Firefighters had to rescue the occupant from the overturned car.
That victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.
The circumstances of the crash are not yet clear.
Few other details were released.
