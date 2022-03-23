Babylon teacher facing more charges in alleged rape of 15-year-old student

"This defendant allegedly used his position as an educator and a trusted coach to take advantage of a minor. No child should be faced with the threat of being exposed to predators while inside the supposed safety of an academic institution," said Raymond Tierney, District Attorney.
"We are going to continue to stand with the victims of child sexual assault to vindicate their rights and ensure that anyone even thinking of committing these types of abuses in our schools consider the consequences of their actions."
Timothy Harrison, 46, of Oak Beach, is charged with two counts of Rape in the Third Degree, an E felony, two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, an E felony, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, an A misdemeanor.
Harrison allegedly raped the then-15-year-old student on two separate occasions between September and November of 2013 at his residence in Oak Beach. He allegedly also provided alcohol to the victim prior to the rape. The victim reported the alleged sexual abuse to Suffolk County Police Special Victim Section detectives, who arrested the teacher on March 3.
Harrison was arraigned on the charges in Riverhead where his previously posted bail of $25,000 was transferred. He is due back in court on April 26.
If convicted, Harrison faces a maximum sentence of four years' imprisonment on each felony count.
Any additional victims or witnesses are asked to call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-8791 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Assistant District Attorney Melissa Grier of the Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau is prosecuting the case.
