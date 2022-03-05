long island

Babylon high school teacher arraigned for alleged rape of 15-year-old student nearly a decade ago

EMBED <>More Videos

Babylon teacher arraigned for alleged rape of 15-year-old student

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A teacher on Long Island accused of raping a 15-year-old student nearly a decade ago made his first court appearance Friday.

Timothy Harrison was a special education teacher at Babylon High School and a coach for the girl's lacrosse and basketball teams.



Suffolk County police said they were contacted in October of 2021 by administrators from the Babylon Union Free School District, who reported allegations of misconduct involving district staff.

The victim came forward after hearing former students talk about the abuse they suffered while in school at a Babylon school board meeting back in November.

Harrison was arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop in West Islip.

"I'd like to commend the victim in this case who has exhibited so much bravery coming forward years after she was preyed upon," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

Prosecutors say he brought the girl to his house, gave her alcohol, and had sex with her on more than one occasion in 2013.

"The rape occurred off school grounds, however, the victim indicated there was inappropriate physical contact while at the school," Rodney Harrison said.

The state attorney general is investigating the school district and says there may be other teachers who violated their students.

The Babylon school district said they've removed him from the classroom in November.

ALSO READ | 'It defies common sense': MTA chief outraged after NYC feces assault suspect released
EMBED More News Videos

The man accused of attacking a woman with human feces inside a Bronx subway station has been released from prison again after he was rearrested in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in September.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
babylonrapelong islandteacher arrestedteacher
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LONG ISLAND
Long Island man wins second $10M NY Lottery scratch-off jackpot
Nassau County bus crashes into pole, 4 parked cars
NY AG recovers over $640K donated to fake breast cancer charities
Century-old family-run farm finds new customers during the pandemic
TOP STORIES
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
WNBA player Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia
Food delivery worker struck on head with baseball bat
AccuWeather: Limited sun Saturday
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
Adams pushes for NYC public schools to remain under his control
Pat Sajak defends contestants after viral 'Wheel of Fortune' fail
Show More
Family of woman accused of faked 2016 kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
5 people injured in fast-moving Queens fire
NYC ending school mask rules, vaccine requirement for businesses
College student's Disney-inspired Korean musical a hit online
2 female passengers killed, driver survives fiery FDR Drive crash
More TOP STORIES News