Suffolk County police cracking down on underage vape sales on Long Island

Chantee Lans has more on the effort to crack down on underage vaping sales.

Chantee Lans has more on the effort to crack down on underage vaping sales.

Chantee Lans has more on the effort to crack down on underage vaping sales.

Chantee Lans has more on the effort to crack down on underage vaping sales.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are cracking down on illegal vaping products -- often marketed and sold to teenagers.

A recent bust led officers to confiscate more than 3,000 vape products from the same gas station in Shirley.

The operation is now expanding as authorities are hoping to find other illegal operations before teens get their hands on the potentially dangerous products.

"We're going after stores that are not obeying state and county laws regarding tobacco use, regarding vaping and other products that should not be sold to minors," said Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine.

Romaine and Suffolk police gathered Monday to highlight "Operation Smoke Out," which has a goal to keep stores from selling to people under the age of 21.

"They've sent an undercover in, an undercover minor and they were able to make four arrests at four different locations under the nine that were checked," said Suffolk County Legislator Jim Mazzarella.

The tips come from community complaints.

Nicotine flavors like Mexican Mango and Watermelon Ice might appeal to teens and children, but they are illegal to sell in Suffolk County.

Police are ramping up their efforts this month. All seven precincts have officers dedicated making busts like the one from Ocean Gas on April 25.

"I was informed today that this is actually the second largest seizure in county history," said Suffolk County's Chief of Patrol Gerard Harding.

An employee at Ocean Gas said the owner was not there when Eyewitness News went there on Monday. But Suffolk police say an employee was arrested and charged with second degree unlawful dealing with a child -- a low level crime and class b misdemeanor.

"What we want them to know is that we are watching," Romaine said.

In Suffolk County, there are currently 1,450 vendors of tobacco and/or vape products, according to the Suffolk County Health Department. Each must be inspected annually by Public Health Sanitarians.

Inspection protocol may include attempting a purchase with an underage youth inspector, inspecting for proper paperwork and products for sale without an underage youth present, or both.

If a violation occurs, Office of Health Education inspectors write a violation ticket and a hearing is scheduled.

ALSO READ | Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony amid protests

CeFaan Kim has the latest on Columbia's decision to cancel its university-wide commencement ceremony.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.