Babylon High School alumni allege sexual abuse involving teachers, coaches

BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- Former students have come forward with stories of sexual abuse involving former teachers and coaches at a Long Island high school.The details were revealed during a charged school board meeting this week and on Tuesday, current students staged a walk-out in solidarity.A Babylon High School graduate says she was sexually and emotionally abused by a teacher who retained his position for years after the alleged abuse occurred.Twenty-eight year old Brittany Rohl, who graduated Babylon Junior-Senior High School in 2011, said in an open letter addressed to the Babylon Board of Education that between 2010 and 2013 a teacher groomed and sexually abused her until her second year of college."It was really insidious and it just kept building for a few years," Rohl said.Rohl said a staff member at the school was recently let go so she decided the time was right to speak about her alleged abuser."He was my track coach..started to kind of isolate me..tell me I was special," she said. "And then it became physical, before that he sat me down on the bleachers and told me he was going to take my virginity."She said it went on for years."He visited me when I was in college for sex weekly," she said.Several other students shared their stories of sexual abuse while attending Babylon High School at a school board meeting Monday night."I know that he would smack people on the but with tennis rackets, twirl it in between their legs, look underneath their skirt like it was an ongoing thing," said Darcy Bennet, a 2009 graduate of Babylon.Bennet said he tried to kiss her.The school superintendent responded Tuesday and said five employees have been reassigned due to the allegations on Monday."As these are all matters pertaining to personnel and individuals are protected under privacy laws, the district is limited in sharing further information," Superintendent of Schools Linda Rozzi said in a statement. "However, it is important to know that the district does not tolerate abuse of any kind, takes all allegations very seriously and is committed to acting upon each and every claim we receive. We commend the brave individuals for coming forward and sharing their voices. It is the district's priority to provide an educational setting where students feel safe and supported."Rohl and Bennet both said they had no understanding of what was inappropriate conduct was and they say remedies are long overdue."I don't want another kid to go through what I went through at that school," Bennet said.All individuals will remain reassigned to home pending the outcome of their investigations.----------