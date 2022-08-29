Back to school for many students in Connecticut, on Long Island

Janice Yu reports as students in Connecticut and on Long Island head back to school

Many students in Connecticut and on Long Island were headed back to school Monday.

Teachers and staff at the Jericho Union Free School District in Nassau County were set to welcome back students.

Meanwhile, as school districts across Connecticut headed back they faced challenges like teacher and bus driver shortages.

The Stamford mayor, schools superintendant, and other state officials were scheduled to be in attendance as Stamford High School reopened.

The Connecticut Education Association, which advocates for students, teachers, and public education, said as of a few weeks ago, there were still a number of districts that had positions they needed to fill.

According to the Connecticut Department of Education website, there was a shortage of math, science, and world languages teachers last year, as well as other positions, like librarians, media specialists, speech pathologists, and psychologists.

The Connecticut School Transportation Association held a bus driver recruitment week recently, with the hope of finding candidates.

The executive director of the CEA said schools need to provide necessary resources for teachers and offer competitive salaries.

