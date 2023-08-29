An event in the Bronx Monday gave free back-to-school haircuts to kids and offered a mobile food pantry for their guardians. Crystal Cranmore has the story.

Bronx event provides free back-to-school haircuts for kids and free food for their families

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Back-to-school season means it is time for new books, new clothes and new haircuts. They are traditions and necessities that can be a financial strain for many families.

An event in the Bronx Monday aimed to ease that financial burden by providing free haircuts to 20 kids.

"I love making people feel good about themselves," said Samuel Scheiderman of Barber King. "I like to give back."

Not only were the barbers feeling good, but so were the kids they served.

"It just gives me positive energy to put out, and I just feel happy they are doing this for the community," said Xzavior, who got a haircut Monday. "(It) gives everyone a chance to feel good about themselves."

Edwin Rivera has five sons and with kids' haircuts running for $30, Barber King's program saved him a lot of money.

"It's a blessing," Rivera said.

However, free haircuts were not all the families were treated to.

Scheiderman teamed up with the Food Bank for New York City's mobile pantry, so families got food as well as a new book in addition to the haircut.

About 1.2 million New Yorkers are currently experiencing food insecurity, according to the nonprofit.

While the kids were getting their haircut, their guardians were able to grocery shop at the mobile pantry.

Organizers hope to make Monday's event an annual occurrence.

