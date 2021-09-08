Education

TOWN HALL | Back to School: Learning During a Pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As kids head back to school this year, things will look quite different for students, teachers and parents.

Join us for an Eyewitness News town hall, "Back to School: Learning During a Pandemic," hosted by Lauren Glassberg on Thursday at 5 p.m.

A panel of experts will be ready to answer your questions about what parents need to know and watch out for.

Meet the panel of experts:



-Roger León, Superintendent Newark schools
-Dr. Jennifer Lighter, NYU Pediatrician
-Dr. Janine Domingues, Child Mind Institute
-Professor Alan Singer, Hofstra

You can watch the town hall here on ABC7NY and all our streaming platforms. For a better viewing experience, stream it on ABC7NY's Connected TV Apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. To download our app, viewers can search "ABC7 New York" in the app store.

