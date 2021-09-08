Meet the panel of experts:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As kids head back to school this year, things will look quite different for students, teachers and parents.Join us for an Eyewitness News town hall, "Back to School: Learning During a Pandemic," hosted by Lauren Glassberg on Thursday at 5 p.m.A panel of experts will be ready to answer your questions about what parents need to know and watch out for.----------