New York City teachers head back to school amid vaccine mandate controversy

The president of the teachers union is expected to greet teachers at the High School of Graphic Communication Arts campus in Midtown Manhattan to greet teachers for the first day of school.
The union plans to provide an update on the vaccination impasse.
According to the United Federation of Teachers the city, "Backed off its initial position that teachers with medical and religious exemptions to the vaccine be removed from payroll."
The union says it has purchased additional classroom air quality monitors in preparation for in-person learning.
The city says schools will have a mountain of supplies on hand to keep students safe.
There will also be biweekly COVID testing in every school.
But with delta variant raging, there are still plenty of concerns about returning to in-person learning.
"A remote option, yes it serves the kids at home, but it serves the kids at home as well by keeping those class sizes small," a parent said.
"Listen to parents who want a remote option. They just really don't care about the students in the building they just really need us for childcare really," Annie Tan, teacher.
Teachers have until the end of the month to get vaccinated as mandated by the city.
Meanwhile, there are six schools that still need to be repaired after last week's storm.
The city says they'll be ready for the first day of classes on Monday.
