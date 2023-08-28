PHOTOS: Share your back-to-school moments with us

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's time to head back to school and we invite you to share your back-to-school photos with Eyewitness News.
We want to see kids, classrooms, new routines, special moments and more.
In the meantime, get some back-to-school photo inspiration from these flashbacks from the Eyewitness News team:
Your photos might appear on an upcoming newscast, abc7NY.com, or one of our social media platforms.
Use the form below to submit your child's back-to-school photos with Eyewitness News!
