abc7NY's Back to School Town Hall: Your questions answered

abc7NY's Back to School Town Hall is bringing experts together from New York City and across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to answer your questions such as how to help your child excel in a remote classroom, understanding what students need to do if attending in-class instruction to stay safe, and what questions should you ask about your schools remote learning plan.
Join us Thursday during Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. for a live interactive discussion.
Submit questions for the experts. We'll get them answered on Eyewitness News!
Our panelists include:
-Dr. Jennifer Ashton - ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent
-Dr. Victor Fornari: Chief of Division - Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Long Island Jewish Medical Center
-Ronald Chaluisán - Executive Director of the Newark Trust for Education
To watch our Back to School Town Hall on television, we invite you to download our apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.
Back to school information
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: