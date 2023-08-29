Back to School: Academic Recovery Town Hall

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join Eyewitness News for a special town hall, "Back to School: Academic Recovery," to get ready to send students back to the classroom.
Anchors Michelle Charlesworth and Mike Marza will host the live town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks will be joined by eight panelists to fill parents and students in on everything to know before the first day of school on Thursday.
They will cover what is new this year for NYC schools, including curriculum changes, security upgrades, healthy meal changes and more.
Other important topics will include school safety initiatives, mental health, the influx of migrants in the city and the possible school bus driver strike.
Meet the panelists:
Do you have a question for Chancellor Banks or our distinguished panelists about the upcoming year for NYC schools? Submit them using the form below and they could be answered during the town hall.
Watch the town hall here on ABC7NY.com, and on the station's free news and connected TV apps on Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
