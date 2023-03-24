Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Bad Cinderella' met with cheers on opening night

A classic fairytale with a twist has officially arrived on Broadway.

It was a big night for "Bad Cinderella," a modern retelling of the classic story, which was welcomed to cheers on its opening night at the Imperial Theatre.

Linedy Genao stars in the title role of the show, which finds Andrew Lloyd Webber hoping to extend his unbroken 43-year streak on Broadway.

Since 1979, there's been at least one Webber musical on Broadway. Among that lauded list of shows is "Phantom of the Opera," which comes to a close next month.

Webber missed last night's opening to be with his son, who is critically ill.

ALSO READ | 2023 Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.