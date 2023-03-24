  • Watch Now
Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Bad Cinderella' met with cheers on opening night

Friday, March 24, 2023 5:07PM
All cheers for Webber's 'Cinderella' update on Broadway
Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Bad Cinderella' extends his 42-year streak on Broadway.

A classic fairytale with a twist has officially arrived on Broadway.

It was a big night for "Bad Cinderella," a modern retelling of the classic story, which was welcomed to cheers on its opening night at the Imperial Theatre.

Linedy Genao stars in the title role of the show, which finds Andrew Lloyd Webber hoping to extend his unbroken 43-year streak on Broadway.

Since 1979, there's been at least one Webber musical on Broadway. Among that lauded list of shows is "Phantom of the Opera," which comes to a close next month.

Webber missed last night's opening to be with his son, who is critically ill.

