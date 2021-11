Lawmakers denounce recent anti-Semitic threats at Queens bagel shop

EMBED >More News Videos Kemberly Richardson has more on a Long Island hospital that had to temporarily close their ER due to nursing staff shortages.

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- Local lawmakers are denouncing recent anti-Semitic threats made against a bagel shop in Queens.The incident happened Nov. 10 at Bagels and Company on Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows.Police say the suspect was recording on his phone when he told one of the store's employees to remove Israeli flags hanging at the shop He also told them to shut the business down or he would burn down the building."No acts of anti-Semitism or hate of any kind will ever be acceptable in this community," said New York State Assembly member David Weprin. "We must strive to embody and at times defend the spirit of welcome and acceptance."Two men who confronted the suspect were honored for their bravery.Police are still searching for the man who made the threats. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------