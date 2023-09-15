Woman rescues bald eagle with broken wing in road in South Jersey

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Good Samaritan is credited with saving a bald eagle in South Jersey.

Christine Kiedaisch was driving north on Route 206 when she saw something flopping in the road in Mansfield township, in Burlington County.

As she got closer, she realized it was a fairly large bald eagle.

Police say Kiedaisch stopped to help the injured bird, waived other cars around the eagle, and called animal control.

It had a broken wing, but will be ok.

So, just how common is it to see a bald eagle?

We do know they have been taken off the endangered species list.

In New Jersey, there are about 250 active nests with viable eggs.

New York has about 200.

In case you are wondering, Alaska is the state with the most bald eagles followed by Minnesota and Washington State.

