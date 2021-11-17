Arrest made after mother of 4 killed outside Brooklyn barbershop this summer

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is under arrest in connection to the deadly shooting of a mother of four in Brooklyn over the summer.

Oliver Case, 29, is facing multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arrested in Brooklyn on Monday night after police received an anonymous tip.

Police say Case had just been released on parole weeks before he shot and killed 54-year-old Limose Dort in August outside a barbershop in Crown Heights.



Investigators do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

Case had previously spent 11 years in prison for attempted murder after shooting a 21-year-old in the leg in 2010.

