Arrest made after mother of 4 killed outside Brooklyn barbershop this summer

Oliver Case, 29, is facing multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arrested in Brooklyn on Monday night after police received an anonymous tip.
Police say Case had just been released on parole weeks before he shot and killed 54-year-old Limose Dort in August outside a barbershop in Crown Heights.
Investigators do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.
Case had previously spent 11 years in prison for attempted murder after shooting a 21-year-old in the leg in 2010.
