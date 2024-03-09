Will 'Barbie' be 'Kenough' to win at the Oscars? Full list of film's 9 Academy Awards nominations

Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' in London wearing a pink gown and white gloves similar to that of Enchanted Evening Barbie.
(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
Billie Eilish and brother Finneas will compete with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for best original songs. Billie will perform her song, "What was I made for." at the Academy Awards ceremony.
Here is every Oscar nomination for "Barbie."
Performance by an actress in a supporting role -- America Ferrera
Performance by an actor in a supporting role -- Ryan Gosling
Achievement in costume design -- Jacqueline Durran
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) -- "I'm Just Ken" - Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) -- "What Was I Made For?" - Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best motion picture of the year -- David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers
Achievement in production design -- Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Adapted screenplay -- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
