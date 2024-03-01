  • Watch Now
Margot Robbie recreates iconic Barbie-inspired looks on the red carpet

Friday, March 1, 2024 4:09PM
Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' in London wearing a pink gown and white gloves similar to that of Enchanted Evening Barbie.
Margot Robbie arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in a stunning pink dress similar to that of Superstar Barbie.
Margot Robbie arrives at the premiere of "Barbie" at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles wearing an iconic look inspired by the 1960 Solo in the Spotlight Barbie.
While in South Korea, Margot Robbie channeled Sparkling Pink Barbie with a pink mini skirt, coat and crop top.
Margot Robbie arrives at a photo call for "Barbie" at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles dressed like Pink & Fabulous Barbie from 2015.
Margot Robbie channeled 1992's Totally Hair Barbie during an appearance at the Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023.
Margot Robbie recreated 1992's Earring Magic Barbie's look during the pink carpet at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 06, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.
Margot Robbie poses in Seoul, South Korea, in a skirt suit that channels 1985's Day to Night Barbie.
For the nighttime portion of her Day to Night Barbie look, Margot Robbie wore a pink tulle skirt and a shimmery bodice while on the pink carpet in Seoul, South Korea.
Margot Robbie attends the 2023 Gotham Awards at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street wearing an ensemble inspired by the 1964 Black Magic Ensemble Barbie doll.
Margot Robbie wore a red mini dress similar to that of Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie during a "Barbie" VIP Photocall at The London Eye on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' in London wearing a pink gown and white gloves similar to that of Enchanted Evening Barbie.

(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Since kicking off the "Barbie" promo tour in June, Margot Robbie has channeled many iconic looks inspired by Mattel's bestselling doll.

Most recently, the actress graced the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes wearing a hot pink custom Armani gown, which was inspired by the 1977 Superstar Barbie doll.

Margot Robbie arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in a stunning pink dress similar to that of Superstar Barbie.
(Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Since the beginning of the movie's press tour, stylist Andrew Mukamal has worked with labels including Prada, Vivienne Westwood, Bottega Veneta, Balmain, Versace, Valentino and Schiaparelli to keep Robbie in character on the red carpet.

"We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies," Robbie told People at the July world premiere of the film in Los Angeles. "We're hoping to get them excited. We're pairing Barbie references with great designers."

Next up is the Oscars and fans hope Robbie's Barbie-style streak will end with a pink exclamation point.

"Barbie" earned a total of eight Oscar nominations this year, including best picture and best supporting actress for America Ferrera.

Take a look at the photo gallery above for some of Margot Robbie's best Barbie-inspired looks.

CNN contributed to this report.

