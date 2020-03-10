Coronavirus: Barclays trading floor worker tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Barclays confirmed Tuesday that one of its trading floor employees in New York has tested positive for the novel coronavirus."We can confirm that (a) member of our staff based in our New York trading operation has tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The health and safety of our staff, customers and clients is our top priority, and we are providing every support to the member of staff and their family."Note: This is not the New York Stock Exchange, but Barclays own trading floor.The patient has been under quarantine for a week, and the company has taken steps to contain any potential spread."We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other local authorities, and are following their advice," the statement read. "The colleague has been in in self-quarantine since March 3, following notification of their potential exposure to the virus. We have thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the colleague's workspace and the surrounding area, in accordance with CDC guidelines, and are undertaking additional, ongoing deep-cleaning as a precautionary measure."The company was also reaching out to anyone who may have had contact with the patient."We have also identified colleagues and clients who had had close contact with our affected colleague and have advised those colleagues to self-quarantine in line with CDC guidance," the statement read. "At this stage, we are operating business as usual. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will take further action as appropriate."----------