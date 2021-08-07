Central Park's beloved barred owl killed in accident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10935952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The baby remains hospitalized but is doing just fine and will make a full recovery.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A barred owl who garnered a lot of love and attention after taking up resident in Central Park has died.Barry, as she came to be known, collided with a park maintenance vehicle while flying low in search of food.Since making a home for herself in The Ramble last year, she had attracted the adoration of bird watchers and passersby.Manhattan Bird Alert tweeted Friday that Barry's "wondrous and beautiful presence" will be missed.----------