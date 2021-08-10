Vigil held for Central Park's beloved barred owl

She was only in New York City for a short time, but she garnered a lot of love and attention before she died.
Fans of Barry, as she came to be known, gathered near the old hemlock tree in the ramble that she had made her home to pay their respects.
Barry died after colliding with a park maintenance vehicle on Friday.
Manhattan Bird Alert says Monday would have been her 10-month anniversary in the park.
