Pets & Animals

Bat tick: Parasite found for first time in NJ, according to Rutgers study

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A tick species associated with bats has been reported for the first time in New Jersey and could pose health risks to people, pets and livestock, according to a Rutgers-led study in the Journal of Medical Entomology.

The species (Carios kelleyi) is a "soft" tick. Deer ticks, which carry Lyme disease, are an example of "hard" ticks.

"All ticks feed on blood and may transmit pathogens (disease-causing microbes) during feeding," said lead author James L. Occi, a doctoral student in the Rutgers Center for Vector Biology at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. "We need to be aware that if you remove bats from your belfry, attic or elsewhere indoors, ticks that fed on those bats may stay behind and come looking for a new source of blood. There are records of C. kelleyi biting humans."

RELATED: 8 New Jersey counties 'under quarantine' for spotted lanternfly
EMBED More News Videos

One was found on Staten Island in the Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve.



Researchers say the soft tick species, a parasite of bats, is known to be in 29 of the 48 contiguous U.S. states, and was confirmed in New Jersey as larvae collected from big brown bats (Eptesicus fuscus) in Mercer and Sussex counties. This is a new addition to the list of New Jersey ticks.

While the public health risk remains unknown, "finding them on New Jersey bats was an unusual event that prompted bat specialists to contact us. Maybe these ticks are becoming more common," said senior author Dina M. Fonseca, a professor and director of the Center for Vector Biology in the Department of Entomology in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences.

In other states, researchers say C. kelleyi has been found infected with microbes that are harmful to people, pets and livestock. There have been reports of this soft tick feeding on humans, and the bat that hosts them regularly roosts in structures such as attics and barns, underscoring the need to learn more about them, the study says.

RELATED: Bull shark sightings reported in NJ river

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseywild animalsabc7ny instagramanimalsbats
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC gynecologist accused of abusing patients hit with federal indictment
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
3.1 magnitude earthquake in Monmouth County, N.J.
Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people, holding online career fair
Outrage, relief over NYC decision to end UWS homeless hotel
Attacker brutally beats man on sidewalk in broad daylight
NYC malls and NY casinos can reopen today
Show More
Catholic schools in NYC welcome back students
COVID Updates: Pope resumes weekly public audiences
Gunshots pierce 3rd floor apartment window, striking couple
DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suit
District suspends student for attending in-person classes on remote day
More TOP STORIES News