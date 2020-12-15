5 injured in Brooklyn high-rise building fire; cause under investigation

FDNY officials say the fire, located on Shore Road in Bay Ridge, was first reported shortly after 5 p.m.
They say five people were injured. Four of those victims were taken to the hospital and one refused medical attention.
MORE NEWS: EMS unit robbed in Brooklyn for 2nd time in a week
There's no word on what type of injuries those were.
The high-rise building fire was brought under control just after 6 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip