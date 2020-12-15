5 injured in Brooklyn high-rise building fire; cause under investigation

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were injured in a fire at a high-rise building in Brooklyn Monday night.

FDNY officials say the fire, located on Shore Road in Bay Ridge, was first reported shortly after 5 p.m.

They say five people were injured. Four of those victims were taken to the hospital and one refused medical attention.

There's no word on what type of injuries those were.

The high-rise building fire was brought under control just after 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

