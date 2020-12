5 injured in Brooklyn high-rise building fire; cause under investigation

EMBED >More News Videos The two first responders were met on the sixth floor by a gunman who made off with their medical bags and radios.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were injured in a fire at a high-rise building in Brooklyn Monday night.FDNY officials say the fire, located on Shore Road in Bay Ridge, was first reported shortly after 5 p.m.They say five people were injured. Four of those victims were taken to the hospital and one refused medical attention.There's no word on what type of injuries those were.The high-rise building fire was brought under control just after 6 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation ----------