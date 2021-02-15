Be Kind: Young cancer survivor hands out Valentine's Day care packages

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10291253" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents at a nursing home on Long Island received a special surprise to help bring a smile to their face.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A young cancer survivor is spreading love in a big way.Doctors diagnosed Elana Koenig, 12, with a form of sarcoma when she was just eight years old.She beat the disease and went on to create the 'Koenig Childhood Cancer Foundation.' Now, she is bringing smiles to other children like her.On Sunday, Koenig handed out Valentine's Day gifts to patients at Ronald McDonald House and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.Each care package includes socks, candy bars, and toys.Koenig says each item is meant to bring joy into the kids' lives.----------