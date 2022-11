250-pound bear found stuck in tree in New Jersey

A 250-pound female bear was spotted stuck in New Jersey on Wednesday.

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 250-pound female bear was spotted stuck in New Jersey on Wednesday.

She was found inside a tree on Roosevelt Avenue in Carteret.

Crews from the Fish and Wildlife department were called to the scene.

They temporarily tranquilized the bear and safely removed her to a suitable habitat at a state park.

