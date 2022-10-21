Woman sets sights on TCS NYC Marathon after overcoming life-threatening brain aneurysm

Beatriz Fritschler had a less than 50% chance of qualifying for this year's TCS New York City Marathon after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm. CeFaan Kim has more on her journey.

FORT TRYON PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- There are some athletes who are out to break records at this year's TCS New York City Marathon, but many of the runners are racing for something much more profound, like one woman who came close to death.

Beatriz Fritschler had a less than 50% chance of qualifying for this year's TCS New York City Marathon.

That's because she had a less than 50% chance of being alive.

"I just felt like my head imploded. The worst headache of my life," Fritschler said.

In 2018, the Washington Heights resident suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm, putting her face-to-face with death.

The doctors at New York-Presbyterian Columbia got her walking again.

But soon after, she suffered yet another blow.

"After I had surgery and they corrected the aneurysm, the actually found another aneurysm," Fritschler said. "My case is an absolute miracle so I committed to taking the best care of my body."

So, she went from being bedridden in the ICU to clocking miles on the pavement. Lots of miles!

She ate better, started exercising in Fort Tyron Park, and lost more than 50 pounds.

She had never run before, but suddenly, running the marathon was in her sights.

She's been training for a year and a half now.

She ran the half marathon this year, injured her hip and was limping for two months.

But after what she overcame, a little injury wasn't going to stop her.

"I think surviving a near death experience showed me I can't take life for granted," Fritschler said. "If there's something I wanna do even if it scares me like a marathon, I should just go do it."

She went from a 50% chance of being alive, to a 100% chance she will cross that finish line.

