Bebe Rexha injured after cell phone hits her during concert in Lower Manhattan

SOUTH STREET SEAPORT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Singer Bebe Rexha was struck by a cell phone tossed from the crowd at her concert in Lower Manhattan.

The 33-year-old was hit in the face by the flying phone at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

A 27-year-old concertgoer, Nicolas Malvagna of Manalapan, New Jersey, was charged with assault.

He's accused of throwing the cell phone at the singer.

Malvagna is in police custody and is expected to be arraigned later Monday.

The singer, whose real name is Bleta Rexha, was taken to the hospital to be checked out. One published report said she received three stitches.

A video shows the phone striking Rexha in the upper left cheek, right below her eye. The concert ended as she was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

