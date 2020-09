3 shot in Brooklyn hours after deadly shooting in Queens

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.The incident was reported on 456 Dekalb Ave. just after 4:30 p.m.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear, but police say one person is in critical condition.Few other details were released.The triple shooting was the second in the city on Tuesday. In Queens, a 20-year-old man was killed and a woman and another man were injured when a gunman started shooting at them while they were in a courtyard.----------