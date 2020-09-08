3 shot in Brooklyn hours after deadly shooting in Queens

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported on 456 Dekalb Ave. just after 4:30 p.m.


The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear, but police say one person is in critical condition.

RELATED | Labor Day violence: 6-year-old shot in both legs, 15-year-old charged with attempted murder

Few other details were released.


The triple shooting was the second in the city on Tuesday. In Queens, a 20-year-old man was killed and a woman and another man were injured when a gunman started shooting at them while they were in a courtyard.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york citycrimetriple shootinggun violence
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
District suspends student for attending in-person classes on remote day
Racial disparities in policing have increased in NYC, data shows
1 killed, 2 injured when gunman opens fire in NYC courtyard
Single mom of 4 has only a lemonade stand as income source
Labor Day violence: 6-year-old shot, teen charged with attempted murder
COVID test now available for Newark Airport passengers
4 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
Show More
Rochester police leaders retiring after Daniel Prude suffocation death
Start of school in Connecticut delayed by ransomware attack
NY schools to receive 'COVID report cards,' Cuomo says
13-year-old boys arrested in case of 89-year-old woman set on fire
What led to 28 Ft. Hood soldiers' deaths? Congress wants to know
More TOP STORIES News