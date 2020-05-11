Woman robbed, pushed to ground in robbery caught on camera in Bronx

BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- A brutal robbery was caught on camera in the Bronx.
A man is seen exiting a car and stealing a wallet and cellphone from a woman on East 204th Street in Bedford Park.
The victim struggled with the man to get back her possessions, but was pushed to the ground.
It happened on March 19th at around 7:09 p.m.
Two robbers got away with about $20 in cash and a debit card, along with the cellphone.
The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The first individual is a dark-skinned male, who wore a green baseball cap, a gray hooded sweater, dark-colored pants and gray sneakers.
The second individual is a dark-skinned male, who wore a dark-colored baseball cap and a white long-sleeved shirt with black dots on it.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
